The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub, New York City 1951 Photo [220417-3]

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City, Circa 1951

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City – also known as The LQ – originally opened in 1942 and featured the biggest musical acts from that era. This extremely rare photo of the original Latin Quarter Nightclub was taken in 1951 at its original location, 1580 Broadway.

