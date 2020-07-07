Share Page Support Us
Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall 2LP Vinyl Edition SD-2-604

Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall 2LP Vinyl Edition SD-2-604
View larger

$12.99

$6.99


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200707-81205-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Atlantic Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Mabel Mercer and Bobby Short at Town Hall 2LP Vinyl Edition SD-2-604. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Bobby Short | Mabel Mercer

