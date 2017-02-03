Sheba, Baby Special Blu-ray + DVD Combo Edition

$29.95
Details
Fresh off her career defining roles for Jack Hill in Coffy and Foxy Brown, Pam Grier returned to pure Blaxploitation (after turns in Blaxploitation-horror and action), in cult filmmaker William Girdler’s (The Manitou, Abby) ‘Sheba, Baby’… Grier plays Sheba Shayne, a private eye based in Chicago who is called to her hometown to stop the local mob boss (played by “that bad D’Urville Martin”, Black Caesar, Dolemite) from moving in on her father’s loan business. Aided by her father’s partner, Brick Williams (Austin Stoker, Assault on Precinct 13, Battle for the Planet of the Apes), Sheba finds out that the violent thugs aren’t going go away with a fight. Car bombs, gun fights and boat chases ensue whilst armed with her curves, street smarts and a .44, Sheba is in for a bloodbath! Grier would appear in three Blaxploitation classics in 1975 (the others were Bucktown and Friday Foster), where she was at the top of her game and genre, with the Los Angeles Times calling her “cool, tough and glamorous – a female fantasy Wonder Woman”, further cementing her status as the first female action star.
Special Features
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations
- Original mono audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with producer-screenwriter David Sheldon, moderated by critic Nathaniel Thompson
- Sheldon: Baby - a brand new interview with David Sheldon
- Pam Grier: The AIP Years - a look over the wonder years of the Blaxploitation queen with film historian Chris Poggiali
- Trailer
- Gallery featuring rare publicity images and Lobby Cards
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips
- Booklet featuring brand new writing on the film by Patty Breen, webmaster of WilliamGirdler.com, illustrated with archive stills and posters
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Audio: Mono
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: Region A/1
Cast: Austin Stoker | Bobby Cooley | Charles Broaddus | Charles Kissinger | Christopher Joy | D'Urville Martin | Dick Merrifield | Edward Reece Jr. | Ernest Cooley | Maurice Downs | Pam Grier | Rudy Challenger | William Foster Jr.
Directors: William Girdler
Related Items
Categories
