Max Reload and the Nether Brothers Blu-ray Edition (2020)

Details

A small town video game store clerk must go from zero to hero after accidentally unleashing the forces of evil from a cursed Colecovision© video game cartridge.

Max Jenkins’ gaming fantasies collides with reality when a legendary “lost” installment of the 1980’s “Nether Game” series appears on the store counter of his workplace. Unbeknownst to Max, the old game cartridge bears a “Curse of The Ages”, and in playing it, he has just unlocked “The Nether”, an ancient malevolent force of evil upon his small hometown.

Along with a mysterious masked man and his two best friends, Liz and Reggie, Max must figure out how to beat the Nether at it’s own game before it’s Game Over for humanity.

All-star cast includes Tom Plumley (Upright Citizens Brigade), Hassie Harrison (TacomaFD), Joey Morgan (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Greg Grunberg (Star Wars_ Episode IX_The Rise of Skywalker), Lin Shaye (Insidious) and Martin Kove (Cobra Kai). Also stars Kevin Smith (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot), Joseph D. Reitman (Money Monster), Lukas Gage (HBO’s ‘Euphoria’), Charlie Talbert (The Big Short) and Wil Wheaton (‘The Big Bang Theory’)

Special Features

Art and Animation Featurette

“NetherCragon” VFX Featurette

“Egypt” VFX Featurette

“Reggie Gets Nethered” – Anatomy of a Scene Featurette

“Speed Run” Bonus Featurette

Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Material: 1

Region: A,B,C

Audio: 2.1 Stereo

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Language: English

Runtime: 101 min

Subtitles: English

Cast: Charlie Talbert | Eva Hamilton | Greg Grunberg | Hassie Harrison | Jake Grunberg | Jesse Kove | Joey Morgan | Joseph D. Reitman | Kevin Smith | Lin Shaye | Lukas Gage | Martin Kove | Phuong Kubacki | Tom Plumley | Wil Wheaton

Directors: Jeremy Tremp | Scott Conditt

Project Name: Max Reload and the Nether Blasters

