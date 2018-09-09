What Have They Done With Your Daughters? Special Edition (2018)

View larger $39.95 $26.97 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180909-76545-1

UPC: 760137149989

Part No: AV159

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Throwback Space

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Action | Crime | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse Films

Studio: Arrow

Original U.S. Release: March 18, 1977

Item Release Date: August 14, 2018

Rating: NR

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In 1972, director Massimo Dallamano (Colt 38 Special Squad, The Night Child) broke new ground in the giallo genre with the harrowing What Have You Done to Solange? Two years later, he followed up with an even darker semi-sequel – the chilling What Have They Done to Your Daughters?

A teenage girl is found hanging from the rafters of a privately rented attic, pregnant and violated. Hot-headed Inspector Silvestri (Claudio Cassinelli, The Suspcious Death of a Minor) and rookie Assistant District Attorney Vittoria Stori (Giovanna Ralli, Cold Eyes of Fear) are assigned to the case, the scope of which grows substantially when they discover that the dead girl was part of a ring of underage prostitutes whose abusers occupy the highest echelons of Italian society. Meanwhile, a cleaver-wielding, motorcycle-riding killer roars through the streets of Brescia, determined to ensure that those involved take their secret to the grave. Also starring Mario Adorf (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and Farley Granger (Strangers on the Train) and featuring an insanely catchy score by Stelvio Cipriani (Death Walks on High Heels), What Have They Done to Your Daughters? is a fast-paced, brutal and unforgettable thriller from a director at the peak of his creative powers.

Special Features

2K restoration of the film from the original camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Original lossless Italian and English mono soundtracks

English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

New audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films

Masters and Slaves: Power, Corruption & Decadence in the Cinema of Massimo Dallamano, a new video essay by Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine

Eternal Melody, an interview with composer Stelvio Cipriani

Dallamano's Touch, an interview with editor Antonio Siciliano

Unused hardcore footage shot for the film by Massimo Dallamano

Italian theatrical trailer

Image gallery

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais

FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Mackenzie

Specifications

Runtime: 91

Region: A

Language: Italian, English

Subtitles: English SDH

Audio: 1.0 Mono

Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1

Cast: Claudio Cassinelli | Farley Granger | Franco Fabrizi | Giovanna Ralli | Marina Berti | Mario Adorf | Renata Moar | Sherry Buchanan

Directors: Massimo Dallamano

Project Name: What Have They Done With Your Daughters?

Related Items

Categories

Action | Arrow | Blu-ray | Crime | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Grindhouse Films | Movies & TV | Throwback Space