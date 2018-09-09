What Have They Done With Your Daughters? Special Edition (2018)

$39.95
Details
In 1972, director Massimo Dallamano (Colt 38 Special Squad, The Night Child) broke new ground in the giallo genre with the harrowing What Have You Done to Solange? Two years later, he followed up with an even darker semi-sequel – the chilling What Have They Done to Your Daughters?
A teenage girl is found hanging from the rafters of a privately rented attic, pregnant and violated. Hot-headed Inspector Silvestri (Claudio Cassinelli, The Suspcious Death of a Minor) and rookie Assistant District Attorney Vittoria Stori (Giovanna Ralli, Cold Eyes of Fear) are assigned to the case, the scope of which grows substantially when they discover that the dead girl was part of a ring of underage prostitutes whose abusers occupy the highest echelons of Italian society. Meanwhile, a cleaver-wielding, motorcycle-riding killer roars through the streets of Brescia, determined to ensure that those involved take their secret to the grave. Also starring Mario Adorf (The Bird with the Crystal Plumage) and Farley Granger (Strangers on the Train) and featuring an insanely catchy score by Stelvio Cipriani (Death Walks on High Heels), What Have They Done to Your Daughters? is a fast-paced, brutal and unforgettable thriller from a director at the peak of his creative powers.
Special Features
- 2K restoration of the film from the original camera negative
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original lossless Italian and English mono soundtracks
- English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack
- New audio commentary by Troy Howarth, author of So Deadly, So Perverse: 50 Years of Italian Giallo Films
- Masters and Slaves: Power, Corruption & Decadence in the Cinema of Massimo Dallamano, a new video essay by Kat Ellinger, author and editor-in-chief of Diabolique Magazine
- Eternal Melody, an interview with composer Stelvio Cipriani
- Dallamano's Touch, an interview with editor Antonio Siciliano
- Unused hardcore footage shot for the film by Massimo Dallamano
- Italian theatrical trailer
- Image gallery
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Adam Rabalais
- FIRST PRESSING ONLY: Illustrated collector's booklet featuring new writing on the film by Michael Mackenzie
Specifications
- Runtime: 91
- Region: A
- Language: Italian, English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Audio: 1.0 Mono
- Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
Cast: Claudio Cassinelli | Farley Granger | Franco Fabrizi | Giovanna Ralli | Marina Berti | Mario Adorf | Renata Moar | Sherry Buchanan
Directors: Massimo Dallamano
Project Name: What Have They Done With Your Daughters?
