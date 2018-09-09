Pearl Jam: Love And Trust – Australia and USA TV Broadcasts (2018)

$16.99
Love And Trust is a collection of TV broadcast recordings during their massive tour in Australia and the USA in 1998.
Pearl Jam have, across almost a quarter of a century together, now become known as one of the world’s very finest rock bands, and indeed their 60 million plus record sales to date is proof positive of their huge appeal.
- Brain Of J. - (Maui, February, 21st 1998)
- Even Flow - (Wellington, February, 26th 1998)
- State Of Love And Trust - (Auckland, February, 28th 1998)
- Last Exit - (Melbourne, March, 2nd 1998)
- Animal - (Adelaide, March, 7th 1998)
- Faithfull - (Sydney, March, 9th 1998)
- Go - (Brisbane, March, 15th 1998)
- Present Tense - (Washington, September, 19th 1998)
- Wishlist - (Washington, September, 19th 1998)
- Runtime: 61
- Aspect Ratio: 1.33:1
- Audio: Dolby Stereo
- Region: zero
- Language: English
Cast: Eddie Vedder | Jeff Ament | Matt Cameron | Mike McCready | Stone Gossard
Contributors: Pearl Jam
