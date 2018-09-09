Jess Franco’s Golden Temple Amazons Blu-ray Edition

$24.95
Original U.S. Release: January 17, 1990
Item Release Date: September 11, 2018
Rating: NR
Details
Cult fan favorite filmmaker Jess Franco (Jack the Ripper, Diamonds Of Kilmandjaro) serves up an often sans-clothing slice of sadistic jungle adventure. An explorer and his wife discover a golden temple deep in the African Blue Mountains. But it’s protected by a tribe of female Amazons, who kill them and raise their daughter as their own. Years later, the now grown Rena discovers the truth, and plots revenge on the vicious warrior women who murdered her family.
Golden Temple Amazons stars Alania Ivars (The Panther Squad), William Berger (Django Strikes Again) and Antonio Mayans (6 Bullets to Hell).
Special Features
- First Time EVER on High Definition Blu-ray
Specifications
- Runtime: 86
- Region: A,B,C
Cast: Analía Ivars | Antonio Mayans | Eva León | Françoise Blanchard | William Berger
Directors: Alain Payet | Jesús Franco
Project Name: Golden Temple Amazons
