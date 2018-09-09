Jess Franco’s Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro Blu-ray Edition

$24.95
$22.97
UPC: 760137029281
Part No: MVD0292BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: June 3, 1983
Item Release Date: August 7, 2018
Rating: NR
Details
Cult favorite director Jess Franco (Jack the Ripper, Golden Temple Amazons) takes on the Tarzan legend with pure exploitation glee. A big game hunter leads members of a family deep into the jungle in search of lost treasure, and for a girl who went missing as a child, who is now worshipped as a white goddess to a tribe of savage cannibals, hungry for fresh meat. A sex and violence-driven, action-packed Euro trash classic!
Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro stars Katja Bienert (Immer Vollmond), Antonio Mayans (6 Bullets to Hell) and Lina Romay (Female Vampire).
The film is Jess Franco’s highest ranked film on IMDb.
Special Features
- First Time EVER on High Definition Blu-ray
Specifications
- Region: A,B,C
- Runtime: 83
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Albino Graziani | Aline Mess | Antonio Mayans | Daniel White | Javier Maiza | Katja Bienert | Lina Romay | Mari Carmen Nieto | Olivier Mathot
Directors: Jesús Franco | Olivier Mathot
Project Name: Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro
