Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Jess Franco’s Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro Blu-ray Edition

Jess Franco’s Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro Blu-ray Edition
View larger

$24.95

$22.97


1 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 180909-76535-1
UPC: 760137029281
Part No: MVD0292BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Exploitation | Grindhouse Films
Studio: MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: June 3, 1983
Item Release Date: August 7, 2018
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cult favorite director Jess Franco (Jack the Ripper, Golden Temple Amazons) takes on the Tarzan legend with pure exploitation glee. A big game hunter leads members of a family deep into the jungle in search of lost treasure, and for a girl who went missing as a child, who is now worshipped as a white goddess to a tribe of savage cannibals, hungry for fresh meat. A sex and violence-driven, action-packed Euro trash classic!

Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro stars Katja Bienert (Immer Vollmond), Antonio Mayans (6 Bullets to Hell) and Lina Romay (Female Vampire).

The film is Jess Franco’s highest ranked film on IMDb.

Special Features

  • First Time EVER on High Definition Blu-ray

Specifications

  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 83
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albino Graziani | Aline Mess | Antonio Mayans | Daniel White | Javier Maiza | Katja Bienert | Lina Romay | Mari Carmen Nieto | Olivier Mathot
Directors: Jesús Franco | Olivier Mathot
Project Name: Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro

Related Items

Buffy the Vampire Slayer: The Board Game
Don’t Go In The House (1979) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Joseph Ellison Horror Thriller
The Essential Harry Potter Film Music Collection
Bruce Lee: The Dragon Rises Issue 1, Cover A by Bernard Chang (2016)
Titanic: Music from the Motion Picture Composed and Conducted by James Horner
RARE Frank Miller’s Sin City Hartigan (Black & White) vs. Yellow Bastard (Color) NECA Action Figure Set Signed by Nick Stahl
Into the Night
John Frankenheimer’s Ronin Arrow Special Edition
Baadasssss! 10th Anniversary DVD Edition
Bat Pussy Special Edition Blu-ray

Categories

Action | Adventure | Blu-ray | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Exploitation | Featured | Grindhouse Films | Movies & TV | MVD Visual

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *