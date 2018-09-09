Jess Franco’s Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro Blu-ray Edition

View larger $24.95 $22.97 - Select Qty - 1

Original U.S. Release: June 3, 1983

Item Release Date: August 7, 2018

Rating: NR

Details

Cult favorite director Jess Franco (Jack the Ripper, Golden Temple Amazons) takes on the Tarzan legend with pure exploitation glee. A big game hunter leads members of a family deep into the jungle in search of lost treasure, and for a girl who went missing as a child, who is now worshipped as a white goddess to a tribe of savage cannibals, hungry for fresh meat. A sex and violence-driven, action-packed Euro trash classic!

Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro stars Katja Bienert (Immer Vollmond), Antonio Mayans (6 Bullets to Hell) and Lina Romay (Female Vampire).

The film is Jess Franco’s highest ranked film on IMDb.

First Time EVER on High Definition Blu-ray

Region: A,B,C

Runtime: 83

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albino Graziani | Aline Mess | Antonio Mayans | Daniel White | Javier Maiza | Katja Bienert | Lina Romay | Mari Carmen Nieto | Olivier Mathot

Directors: Jesús Franco | Olivier Mathot

Project Name: Diamonds Of Kilimandjaro

