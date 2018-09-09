Bram Stoker’s Shadow Builder Special Collector’s Edition

$29.95
Original U.S. Release: September 8, 1998
Item Release Date: August 28, 2018
A demon is summoned to take the soul of a young boy, who has the potential to become a saint. If the demon succeeds, it will open a doorway to Hell, blazing a terrifying trail of destruction, possession and mayhem and destroy humanity. Now the fate of the world hinges on the final outcome of a renegade priest’s battle with the soul eating SHADOWBUILDER.
From the mind of the master, Bram Stoker, the creator of “Dracula” comes the epic struggle between good and evil in SHADOWBUILDER, featuring an all-star cast that includes Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy), Leslie Hope (Crimson Peak), Kevin Zegers (Dawn of the Dead) and Tony Todd (Candyman).
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature.
- Original 2.0 Stereo Audio (Uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)
- Audio Commentary from Director Jamie Dixon
- NEW! 'Making of Shadowbuilder' featurette (HD, 33:22) (featuring director Jamie Dixon, writer Michael Stokes and stars Andrew Jackson (The Shadowbuilder) and Tony Todd (Covey)
- NEW! 'Shadowbuilder: Visual Effects' featurette (HD, 13:26)
- NEW! 'Shadowbuilder: Kevin Zegers' featurette (HD, 5:00)
- Reversible, 2-Sided Artwork
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- Collectible Poster
- Subtitles: Spanish
- Runtime: 101
- Region: A,B,C
- Language: English
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Audio: 2.0 Stereo
Cast: Andrew Jackson | Catherine Bruhier | Gordon Michael Woolvett | Kevin Zegers | Leslie Hope | Michael Rooker | Shawn Thompson | Tony Todd
Directors: Jamie Dixon
Project Name: Shadow Builder
