Hellraiser Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

Stephen King was once famously quoted as saying, “I have seen the future of horror…his name is Clive Barker.” That future was realised in 1987 with the release of Barker’s directorial debut Hellraiser. Based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart, Barker’s Hellraiser sees Larry (Andrew Robinson) and his wife Julia (Clare Higgins) move into their new home, unaware that something evil lurks beneath the floorboards of the dilapidated house – something that wants human blood… Introducing the world to the iconic Pinhead and his sadistic band of Cenobites, Hellraiser became an instant genre classic upon release and remains one of the most frighteningly original visions in horror.

Limited Edition SteelBook featuring brand new Mondo artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin

Brand new 2K restoration approved by director of photography Robin Vidgeon

High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation

Uncompressed PCM Stereo 2.0 and Lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 sound

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary with writer-director Clive Barker

Audio commentary with Barker and actress Ashley Laurence

Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser – brand new version of the definitive documentary on the making of Hellraiser, featuring interviews with key cast and crew members

Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser – actor Sean Chapman talks candidly about playing the character of Frank Cotton in Barker’s original

Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score – Coil member Stephen Thrower on the Hellraiser score that almost was

Hellraiser: Resurrection – vintage featurette including interviews with Clive Barker, actors Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence, special make-up effects artist Bob Keen and others

Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser

Original EPK featuring on-set interviews with cast and crew

Draft Screenplays [BD-ROM content]

Trailers and TV Spots

Image Gallery

New artwork by Mondo artist Matt Ryan Tobin

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Runtime: 93

Audio: PCM Stereo 2.0/DTS-HD MA 5.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English SDH

Region: A

Cast: Andrew Robinson | Ashley Laurence | Clare Higgins | Doug Bradley | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Parker | Oliver Smith | Robert Hines | Sean Chapman | Simon Bamford

Directors: Clive Barker

