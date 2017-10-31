Hellraiser Limited Edition Steelbook Blu-ray

$39.95
Details
Stephen King was once famously quoted as saying, “I have seen the future of horror…his name is Clive Barker.” That future was realised in 1987 with the release of Barker’s directorial debut Hellraiser. Based on his own novella The Hellbound Heart, Barker’s Hellraiser sees Larry (Andrew Robinson) and his wife Julia (Clare Higgins) move into their new home, unaware that something evil lurks beneath the floorboards of the dilapidated house – something that wants human blood… Introducing the world to the iconic Pinhead and his sadistic band of Cenobites, Hellraiser became an instant genre classic upon release and remains one of the most frighteningly original visions in horror.
Special Features
- Limited Edition SteelBook featuring brand new Mondo artwork by Matt Ryan Tobin
- Brand new 2K restoration approved by director of photography Robin Vidgeon
- High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray presentation
- Uncompressed PCM Stereo 2.0 and Lossless DTS-HD MA 5.1 sound
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Audio commentary with writer-director Clive Barker
- Audio commentary with Barker and actress Ashley Laurence
- Leviathan: The Story of Hellraiser – brand new version of the definitive documentary on the making of Hellraiser, featuring interviews with key cast and crew members
- Being Frank: Sean Chapman on Hellraiser – actor Sean Chapman talks candidly about playing the character of Frank Cotton in Barker’s original
- Soundtrack Hell: The Story of the Abandoned Coil Score – Coil member Stephen Thrower on the Hellraiser score that almost was
- Hellraiser: Resurrection – vintage featurette including interviews with Clive Barker, actors Doug Bradley and Ashley Laurence, special make-up effects artist Bob Keen and others
- Under the Skin: Doug Bradley on Hellraiser
- Original EPK featuring on-set interviews with cast and crew
- Draft Screenplays [BD-ROM content]
- Trailers and TV Spots
- Image Gallery
- New artwork by Mondo artist Matt Ryan Tobin
Specifications
- Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1
- Runtime: 93
- Audio: PCM Stereo 2.0/DTS-HD MA 5.1
- Language: English
- Subtitles: English SDH
- Region: A
Cast: Andrew Robinson | Ashley Laurence | Clare Higgins | Doug Bradley | Nicholas Vince | Oliver Parker | Oliver Smith | Robert Hines | Sean Chapman | Simon Bamford
Directors: Clive Barker
