Vampirella 90-Pack Red Foil Stamped Topps Trading Card Set Featuring Art by Frank Frazetta, John Bolton and Many More (1995)

Card Set SKU: 180115-69635-1

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Frank Frazetta items

Product Types: Products | Memorabilia

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Fantasy | Horror | Thrillers | Vampire Films

Studio: Topps Trading Cards

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This Vampirella 90-Pack Trading Card Set features art work by Frank Frazetta, John Bolton and many other legendary fantasy and comic book artists. The set is in great shape, with slight edge wear, a few bends and small corner dings on some cards.



Artists: Frank Frazetta | John Bolton

Subject: Vampirella

Related Items

Categories

Comic Based | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Fantasy | Featured | Horror | Memorabilia | Thrillers | Topps Trading Cards | Vampire Films