$16.99

$14.55


10 in stock


SKU: 201110-83003-1
Part No: HBRO757
Weight: 0.04 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the Dungeons and Dragons Teeth of the Dragon Bandana.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester

Cast: Bruce Payne | Jeremy Irons | Justin Whalin | Marlon Wayans | Robert Miano | Thora Birch
Directors: Courtney Solomon
Project Name: Dungeons & Dragons

