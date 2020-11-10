Share Page Support Us
Jaws Shark Teeth Bandana

$16.99

$14.55


5 in stock


SKU: 201110-83011-1
Part No: UNI857
Weight: 0.04 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg  items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Trev
Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975
Rating: PG
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the Jaws Shark Teeth Bandana. The item features a view of the classic poster for the Steven Spielberg cult classic film.

Features

  • Fully licensed product.
  • Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.
  • Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.
  • Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.
  • The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.
  • Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

  • Size: 21x21 in
  • Material: Light weight woven polyester

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Jeffrey Kramer | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider
Directors: Steven Spielberg
Project Name: Jaws

