SKU: 201110-83011-1

Part No: UNI857

Weight: 0.04 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider | Steven Spielberg items

Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | Bandanas

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Suspense | Thrillers

Studio: Trev

Original U.S. Release: June 20, 1975

Rating: PG

This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Featured is the Jaws Shark Teeth Bandana. The item features a view of the classic poster for the Steven Spielberg cult classic film.

Features

Fully licensed product.

Ultra-soft and uniquely crafted.

Bandanas can be used as face coverings, headbands, scarfs, flags, wall art, fashion accessories and more.

Dye-sublimated print; Each item is uniquely hand-printed in the U.S.A.

The printing process creates slight imperfections over seams and folds in the fabric. They are unique to and are a part of each item.

Photos in this listing are for reference only. Your item will be shipped folded in a clear plastic sleeve.

Specifications

Size: 21x21 in

Material: Light weight woven polyester

Cast: Carl Gottlieb | Jeffrey Kramer | Lorraine Gary | Murray Hamilton | Richard Dreyfuss | Robert Shaw | Roy Scheider

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: Jaws

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Bandanas | Cult Cinema | Monster Movies | Suspense | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | Trev