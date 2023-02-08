Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Set of 3 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L87]

Set of 3 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L87]
View larger
Set of 3 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden [L87]
$27.39
$24.90
See Options

1 in stock
Pht
SKU: 230131-106082
Weight: 0.5 lbs
Condition: VG Very Good - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Set of 3 Lost City of the Jungle (1946) Press Publicity Photos, Russell Hayden.

Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.

Explore More...

Related Items

Original Animation Production Cel for ADV Films Anime Sin: The Movie (2000) [064]
The Macomber Affair (1947) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Gregory Peck, Joan Bennett [F90]
DC Comics Trinity War 35 x 23 inch Poster
Tales Of The Teen Titans Comic Book Issue No. 55 1985 DC Comics 12395
Baby Driver Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack 2-Disc Vinyl Edition (2017)
Empire Magazine UK May 2014, 25th Birthday Issue, Tom Cruise Cover
Shorty the Pimp Original Soundtrack Album
Set of 3 Issues of Men’s Health Magazine (Aug 1997, Apr 1999, Nov 1999) [L64]
Devil’s Express Special Blu-ray Edition
Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160 [U99]