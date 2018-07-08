Share Page Support Us
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)

A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)
A Quiet Place in the Country – Signet First Paperback Edition (October 1969)

$13.99

$4.70


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180708-74060-1
ISBN-10: 0451040368
ISBN-13: 978-0451040367
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | Horror | Thrillers
Studio: Signet
Original U.S. Release: August 28, 1970
Item Release Date: October 1, 1969
Rating: R
Details

This Signet First Paperback Edition of A Quiet Place in the Country features an 8-page photo insert from the chilling United Artists film starring Vanessa Redgrave and Franco Nero.

The item is in very good condition, with signs of wear on the cover, small creases, bends and small tears in a few corners.

Specifications

  • Size: 7 x 1 x 5 in
  • Language: English
  • Pages: 128


Project Name: A Quiet Place in the Country
Authors: Henry Clement

Categories

Cult Flavor | Drama | Horror | Signet | Softcover Books | Thrillers | Throwback Space

