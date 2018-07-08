Share Page Support Us
Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl – Cardinal Paperback Edition (May 1959)

Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl – Cardinal Paperback Edition (May 1959)
$17.99

$4.99


1 in stock


Softcover BookSKU: 180708-74056-1
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Softcover Books
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama | History
Studio: Pocket Books
Original U.S. Release: March 18, 1959
Rating: TV-PG
Details

Discovered in the attic in which she spent the last years of her life, Anne Frank’s remarkable diary has become a world classic—a powerful reminder of the horrors of war and an eloquent testament to the human spirit.

In 1942, with the Nazis occupying Holland, a thirteen-year-old Jewish girl and her family fled their home in Amsterdam and went into hiding. For the next two years, until their whereabouts were betrayed to the Gestapo, the Franks and another family lived cloistered in the “Secret Annexe” of an old office building. Cut off from the outside world, they faced hunger, boredom, the constant cruelties of living in confined quarters, and the ever-present threat of discovery and death. In her diary Anne Frank recorded vivid impressions of her experiences during this period. By turns thoughtful, moving, and surprisingly humorous, her account offers a fascinating commentary on human courage and frailty and a compelling self-portrait of a sensitive and spirited young woman whose promise was tragically cut short.

In the George Stevens film, during World War II, a teenage Jewish girl named Anne Frank (Millie Perkins) and her family are forced into hiding in the Nazi-occupied Netherlands.

The item is in acceptable condition, with signs of wear on the cover, creases, bends and some edge yellowing on the pages.

Specifications

  • Size: 4.2 x 0.8 x 6.8 in

Cast: Joseph Schildkraut | Millie Perkins | Shelley Winters
Directors: George Stevens
Project Name: The Diary of Anne Frank

