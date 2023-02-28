Cult Cinema Queen Julie Strain Publicity Photo [230215-17]

- Select Cult Filmography: Ambitious Desires | Armageddon Boulevard | Azira: Blood from the Sand | Baberellas | Battle Queen 2020 | Beverly Hills Cop III | Big Sister 2000 | Bikini Hotel | Bikini Squad | Bloodthirsty | Dark Secrets | Day of the Warrior | Double Impact | Enemy Gold | Fit to Kill | Future Shock | Havasu Heat | Heavy Metal 2000 | High Heels on a Lady | Hollywood Cops | Kuffs | L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach | Lethal Seduction | Lingerie Dreams 2 | Lingerie Kickboxer | Love Bites | Midnight Confessions | Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult | Night Visions | Out for Justice | Psycho Cop Returns | Queen of Lost Island | Ride with the Devil | Sex Court: The Movie | Sorceress | Sorceress II: The Temptress | Soulmates | Space Girls in Beverly Hills | Squanderers | St. Patrick's Day | Starstruck | Sunset Heat | The Bare Wench Project | The Dallas Connection | The Devil's Muse | The Independent | The Last Road | The Rowdy Girls | The Unnamable II: The Statement of Randolph Carter | Thirteen Erotic Ghosts | Vampire Child | Victim of Desire | Virtual Desire | Wasteland Justice
- Subject: Julie Strain
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Mature
- More: Julie Strain
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Americana | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Humor | Industrial | Landscape | Nature | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation | War
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Cult Cinema Queen Julie Strain Publicity Photo.
Specifications
- Material:Semi-Gloss Archival Paper
- Size:8.5x11 / 13x19
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Julie Strain
- Shows / Movies: Ambitious Desires | Armageddon Boulevard | Azira: Blood from the Sand | Baberellas | Battle Queen 2020 | Beverly Hills Cop III | Big Sister 2000 | Bikini Hotel | Bikini Squad | Bloodthirsty | Dark Secrets | Day of the Warrior | Double Impact | Enemy Gold | Fit to Kill | Future Shock | Havasu Heat | Heavy Metal 2000 | High Heels on a Lady | Hollywood Cops | Kuffs | L.E.T.H.A.L. Ladies: Return to Savage Beach | Lethal Seduction | Lingerie Dreams 2 | Lingerie Kickboxer | Love Bites | Midnight Confessions | Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult | Night Visions | Out for Justice | Psycho Cop Returns | Queen of Lost Island | Ride with the Devil | Sex Court: The Movie | Sorceress | Sorceress II: The Temptress | Soulmates | Space Girls in Beverly Hills | Squanderers | St. Patrick's Day | Starstruck | Sunset Heat | The Bare Wench Project | The Dallas Connection | The Devil's Muse | The Independent | The Last Road | The Rowdy Girls | The Unnamable II: The Statement of Randolph Carter | Thirteen Erotic Ghosts | Vampire Child | Victim of Desire | Virtual Desire | Wasteland Justice
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Grindhouse | Mature
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Types: Entertainment > Performer | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic