Michael Jordan Scrapbook Hardcover Edition (1998)

Hardcover BookSKU: 191126-79820-1
ISBN-10: 0785330054
ISBN-13: 9780785330059
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Sport
Item Release Date: September 1, 1998
Michael Jordan Scrapbook Hardcover Edition (1998).

The item is in very good condition with bends and creases. See photos for details.

  • Includes Jordan's Sixth NBA Title
  • Nearly 200 dynamic color photographs
  • Lots of photos of Michael Jordan memorabilia, including his NBA rookie card and his original Nike Air Jordans

  • Size: 12 x 0.6 x 12 in
  • Pages: 128


Subject: Michael Jordan
Authors: Saul Wisnia

Action | Hardcover Books | Sport

