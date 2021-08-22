Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160 [U99]

- Product Types: Video Games | Accessories
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
- Studios: Microsoft Studios
Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160.
Item has some wear. Please review listing images for condition details. Item is visually in good shape and has not been tested. Being sold without warranty.
Specifications
- Material: Plastic, Wires
Explore More...
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction
- Studios / Manufacturers: Microsoft Studios
- Product Types: Games > Video Games > Accessories