Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160 [U99]

View larger $9.99

$6.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock gme

SKU: 210822-88460-1

Part No: X08-17160

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160.

Item has some wear. Please review listing images for condition details. Item is visually in good shape and has not been tested. Being sold without warranty.

Specifications

Material: Plastic, Wires

Related Items