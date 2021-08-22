Share Page Support Us
Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160 [U99]

View larger
$9.99
$6.99
See Options

1 in stock
gme
SKU: 210822-88460-1
Part No: X08-17160
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original Microsoft Xbox Game Controller S-Type Black Part No. X08-17160.

Item has some wear. Please review listing images for condition details. Item is visually in good shape and has not been tested. Being sold without warranty.

Specifications

  • Material: Plastic, Wires
Explore More...

