Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010
Details
Test your knowledge of AMC’s The Walking Dead with this edition of Trivial Pursuit, featuring 600 questions from the first 7 seasons of the cult favorite television series, including characters, locations, events and episodes.
Frank Darabont adapted Robert Kirkman’s comic book series for AMC Television. The show centers on Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive in the wastelands of Atlanta and the surrounding areas. The Walking Dead also stars Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes.
FEATURES
- Questions are from seasons 1-7
- 600 questions to test your AMC's The Walking Dead knowledge
- Added game play to use a custom Sheriff coin
- 2+ players
- Ages 18+
Box Contents
- 100 Question/Answer Cards with 600 Questions
- 1 Die
- 1 Custom Coin
- Instructions
Specifications
- Size: 5.2 x 4 x 6 inches
