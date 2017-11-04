Trivial Pursuit: AMC The Walking Dead Edition

Game SKU: 171104-68167-1

Details

Test your knowledge of AMC’s The Walking Dead with this edition of Trivial Pursuit, featuring 600 questions from the first 7 seasons of the cult favorite television series, including characters, locations, events and episodes.

Frank Darabont adapted Robert Kirkman’s comic book series for AMC Television. The show centers on Sheriff Deputy Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) wakes up from a coma to learn the world is in ruins, and must lead a group of survivors to stay alive in the wastelands of Atlanta and the surrounding areas. The Walking Dead also stars Chandler Riggs as Carl Grimes, Norman Reedus as Daryl Dixon, Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene, Danai Gurira as Michonne, Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee, Alanna Masterson as Tara Chambler, Sonequa Martin-Green as Sasha Williams, Josh McDermitt as Dr. Eugene Porter, Christian Serratos as Rosita Espinosa and Seth Gilliam as Father Gabriel Stokes.

FEATURES

Questions are from seasons 1-7

600 questions to test your AMC's The Walking Dead knowledge

Added game play to use a custom Sheriff coin

2+ players

Ages 18+

Box Contents

100 Question/Answer Cards with 600 Questions

1 Die

1 Custom Coin

Instructions

Specifications

Size: 5.2 x 4 x 6 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun

Authors: Robert Kirkman

Subject: The Walking Dead

