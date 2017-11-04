Yahtzee: AMC The Walking Dead Edition Including Battle Yahtzee Custom Game Board

Game SKU: 171104-68163-1

Play the classic shake, score and shout game Yahtzee or battle it out in apocalyptic Atlanta in this special edition of AMC’s The Walking Dead Yahtzee. This item includes custom playing pieces including dice, game board pieces and character movers add a bloody twist as you roll high scoring dice combinations and fight for survival in a chaotic world.

Play as your favorite character from AMC’s The Walking Dead in order to survive.

Custom playing dice

Custom game board pieces

Custom character movers

Ages 18+

1+ Players

2 ways to play Yahtzee

Roll different combinations for the classic Yahtzee game

5 Custom Dice

1 Battle Chance Die

4 Game Board Pieces

6 Heal Tokens

6 Attack Tokens

6 Characters Movers: Rick, Carol, Carl, Glenn, Negan & Daryl

6 Character Cards

3 Walker Movers

Score sheet & Pencil

Instructions

Size: 9.2 x 6.2 x 1.2 inches

