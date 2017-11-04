Twitter
Yahtzee: AMC The Walking Dead Edition Including Battle Yahtzee Custom Game Board

$24.95

$21.78


1 in stock


GameSKU: 171104-68163-1
UPC: 700304048646
Part No: CN-BAU2017028005
Weight: 2 lbs
Condition: New

View All: The Walking Dead  items
Product Types: Games | Board & Card Games
Lines: Cult Flavor | The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Horror | Television | Thrillers | Zombie Films
Studio: AMC Television | USAopoly
Original U.S. Release: October 31, 2010
Due to licensing restrictions, we can only ship this item to US and Canadian addresses.
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Play the classic shake, score and shout game Yahtzee or battle it out in apocalyptic Atlanta in this special edition of AMC’s The Walking Dead Yahtzee. This item includes custom playing pieces including dice, game board pieces and character movers add a bloody twist as you roll high scoring dice combinations and fight for survival in a chaotic world.

Play as your favorite character from AMC’s The Walking Dead in order to survive.

Features

  • Custom playing dice
  • Custom game board pieces
  • Custom character movers
  • Ages 18+
  • 1+ Players
  • 2 ways to play Yahtzee
  • Roll different combinations for the classic Yahtzee game

Box Contents

  • 5 Custom Dice
  • 1 Battle Chance Die
  • 4 Game Board Pieces
  • 6 Heal Tokens
  • 6 Attack Tokens
  • 6 Characters Movers: Rick, Carol, Carl, Glenn, Negan & Daryl
  • 6 Character Cards
  • 3 Walker Movers
  • Score sheet & Pencil
  • Instructions

Specifications

  • Size: 9.2 x 6.2 x 1.2 inches

Cast: Alanna Masterson | Andrew Lincoln | Chandler Riggs | Christian Serratos | Danai Gurira | Emily Kinney | Josh McDermitt | Lauren Cohan | Lennie James | Melissa McBride | Norman Reedus | Ross Marquand | Seth Gilliam | Sonequa Martin-Green | Steven Yeun
Authors: Robert Kirkman
Subject: The Walking Dead

