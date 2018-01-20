Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Tube DVD (2004)

Tube DVD (2004)
View larger
Tube DVD (2004)
Tube DVD (2004)
Tube DVD (2004)
Tube DVD (2004)

$14.99

$7.90


1 in stock


DVDSKU: 180118-69744-1
UPC: 043396028067
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Movies & TV
Formats: DVD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Foreign Films | Suspense | Thrillers
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star
Original U.S. Release: May 15, 2003
Item Release Date: April 20, 2004
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Elite Intelligence becomes a deadly weapon when former undercover agent, T (Sang-Min Park) unwittingly becomes the sacrificial bait in a deadly agency operation and watches his government turn against him. Determined to exact revenge, T takes a crowded subway hostage and threatens to exact one of history’s deadliest acts of terrorism – taking the lives of 13 million civilians. As life and death hang in the balance, the single greatest act of courage falls to Detective Jay, who must face off with T in the deadliest showdown.

The case is in very good shape, with some signs of wear from storage and a few small scratches and bends. The disc is in great shape.

Special Features

  • Making-of Featurette
  • Music Video
  • Bonus Trailers

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Aspect Ratio: 2.35:1
  • Runtime: 116
  • Region: 1
  • Audio: Dolby Digital 5.1
  • Language: English, French, Korean
  • Subtitles: English, French, Spanish

Cast: Du-na Bae | Sang-min Park | Seok-hun Kim
Directors: Baek Woon-Hak
Project Name: Tube

Related Items

Walt Disney Pictures’ The Emperor’s New Groove McDonald’s Happy Meal YZMA Launch Toy (2000) – Eartha Kitt
The Day the Earth Stood Still (1951) 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Lonely Heart: The Art of Tara McPherson Hardcover Edition
Abel Ferrara’s The Driller Killer 2-Disc Arrow Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope “A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Far Away” 24 x 36 Inch Movie Poster
Batman: Arkham Knight 22 x 34 inch Armor Poster
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Monty Norman and the John Barry Orchestra
Trouble Man
Frank Frazetta Death Dealer Three 24 x 36 inch Fantasy Art Poster
Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance

Categories

Action | Adventure | Columbia Tri-Star | Crime | DVD | Featured | Foreign Films | Movies & TV | Suspense | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *