Ridley Scott’s Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists Tribute Art Book Hardcover Edition (2020)

Hardcover BookSKU: 201031-82744-1
ISBN-10: 1789091381
ISBN-13: 9781789091380
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New

40 artists, filmmakers, illustrators and fans produce original art for a tribute to the sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film.

An artistic tribute to the sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien. 40 artists, filmmakers, and fans have been invited to contribute a piece of original art to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Alien in 2019. Pieces range from alternative posters to gothic interpretations of key scenes. Sketches, process pieces, and interview text accompany each new and unique nightmare. In addition to cover artist Dane Hallett–an Alien: Covenant concept artist–the contributors include Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Sam Hudecki, and Tanya Lapointe; Star Wars concept artist and creature designer Terryl Whitlatch; and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Robert, along with Jon Wilcox.

  • Pages: 112
  • Size: 10.54"W x 14.75"H x 0.61"D
  • Language: English

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto
Directors: Ridley Scott
Project Name: Alien

