Ridley Scott’s Alien: 40 Years 40 Artists Tribute Art Book Hardcover Edition (2020)

Hardcover Book SKU: 201031-82744-1

ISBN-10: 1789091381

ISBN-13: 9781789091380

Weight: 3.15 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ridley Scott | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Yaphet Kotto items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Lines: Cult Cinema Icons

Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers

Studio: Titan

Original U.S. Release: June 22, 1979

Item Release Date: August 11, 2020

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

40 artists, filmmakers, illustrators and fans produce original art for a tribute to the sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the film.

An artistic tribute to the sci-fi horror masterpiece Alien. 40 artists, filmmakers, and fans have been invited to contribute a piece of original art to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Alien in 2019. Pieces range from alternative posters to gothic interpretations of key scenes. Sketches, process pieces, and interview text accompany each new and unique nightmare. In addition to cover artist Dane Hallett–an Alien: Covenant concept artist–the contributors include Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, Sam Hudecki, and Tanya Lapointe; Star Wars concept artist and creature designer Terryl Whitlatch; and Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Robert, along with Jon Wilcox.

Specifications

Pages: 112

Size: 10.54"W x 14.75"H x 0.61"D

Language: English

Cast: Bolaji Badejo | Harry Dean Stanton | Helen Horton | Ian Holm | John Hurt | Sigourney Weaver | Tom Skerritt | Veronica Cartwright | Yaphet Kotto

Directors: Ridley Scott

Project Name: Alien

Related Items

Categories

Action | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Featured | Featured - Email | Hardcover Books | Horror | Monster Movies | Science Fiction | Thrillers | Titan