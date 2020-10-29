Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven with Manual (PS2, PlayStation 2, 2003) Activision [B57]

View larger $17.99 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201029-82738-1

UPC: 047875804210

ISBN-10: 158416395x

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts

Studio: Square Enix

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tenchu: Wrath of Heaven with Manual (PS2, PlayStation 2, 2003) Activision.

Item is in great shape with some wear. See photos for specifics on item condition.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Martial Arts | Square Enix | Video Games