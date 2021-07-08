No Place for a Man (Il Villaggio Delle Donne) Spaghetti Western Original Movie Soundtrack by Mondo Sangue

- Directors: Alessandro Grangatto
- Project Name No Place for a Man (Il Villaggio Delle Donne)
- Composers Mondo Sangue
- Artists Sue Elderberry
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Flavor
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Action | Drama | Western
- Studios: All Score
- Product Release Date: October 27, 2018
Arrivederci Cowboy!
A stranger called “The Portuguese” rides into a desert town inhabited only by women. He falls in love with a woman named Stella, who begs him to leave at once – for beyond the alluring surface, this village is hiding a terrible secret. This is indeed “No place for a man.”
The story begins like a classic spaghetti western from the early 70s, and becomes a “No Place for a Man”. MONDO SANGUE, the German soundtrack duo, comes up with another homage to the Italian genre cinema. And as the name MONDO SANGUE suggests … it gets bloody.
After their debut, the cannibal-film soundtrack “L’Isola dei Dannati”, MONDO SANGUE dedicate their second album “No Place for a Man” to the spaghetti western, tipping their hats to the great composers with influences from other genres of the late 60s and early 70s.
MONDO SANGUE once again express their love for the pathos of opulent Italian film music with this album, beautifully illustrated by Sue Elderberry. The 180 g vinyl LPs are limited to 666 pieces and hand-numbered. Each LP comes with an autograph card signed by vocal duo Cristina Casereccia and Alberto Rocca and a download code.
NOTE: This item is new and sealed. Images in listing are for reference only.
Special Features
- Beautifully illustrated by Sue Elderberry
- 180 Gram Vinyl Pressing
- Limited to 666 Hand-Numbered Units
- Includes Autograph Card Signed by Vocal Duo Cristina Casereccia and Alberto Rocca
- Includes Free Download Code
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- People / Bands: Alessandro Grangatto | Mondo Sangue | Sue Elderberry
- Shows / Movies: No Place for a Man (Il Villaggio Delle Donne)
- Genres: Action | Drama | Western
- Studios / Manufacturers: All Score
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Vinyl
- Music Genres: Soundtracks