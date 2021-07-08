No Place for a Man (Il Villaggio Delle Donne) Spaghetti Western Original Movie Soundtrack by Mondo Sangue

View larger $59.99

Arrivederci Cowboy!

A stranger called “The Portuguese” rides into a desert town inhabited only by women. He falls in love with a woman named Stella, who begs him to leave at once – for beyond the alluring surface, this village is hiding a terrible secret. This is indeed “No place for a man.”

The story begins like a classic spaghetti western from the early 70s, and becomes a “No Place for a Man”. MONDO SANGUE, the German soundtrack duo, comes up with another homage to the Italian genre cinema. And as the name MONDO SANGUE suggests … it gets bloody.

After their debut, the cannibal-film soundtrack “L’Isola dei Dannati”, MONDO SANGUE dedicate their second album “No Place for a Man” to the spaghetti western, tipping their hats to the great composers with influences from other genres of the late 60s and early 70s.

MONDO SANGUE once again express their love for the pathos of opulent Italian film music with this album, beautifully illustrated by Sue Elderberry. The 180 g vinyl LPs are limited to 666 pieces and hand-numbered. Each LP comes with an autograph card signed by vocal duo Cristina Casereccia and Alberto Rocca and a download code.

Special Features

Beautifully illustrated by Sue Elderberry

180 Gram Vinyl Pressing

Limited to 666 Hand-Numbered Units

Includes Autograph Card Signed by Vocal Duo Cristina Casereccia and Alberto Rocca

Includes Free Download Code

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

