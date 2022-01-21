The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD Edition

- Cast: Andrew Garfield | B.J. Novak | Bill Heck | Campbell Scott | Colm Feore | Dane DeHaan | Embeth Davidtz | Emma Stone | Felicity Jones | Jamie Foxx | Jorge Vega | Louis Cancelmi | Marton Csokas | Max Charles | Michael Massee | Paul Giamatti | Sally Field | Sarah Gadon | Teddy Coluca
- Directors: Marc Webb
- Project Name The Amazing Spider-Man 2
- Composers Hans Zimmer
- Contributors Alicia Keys | Alvin Risk | Kendrick Lamar | LIZ | Pharrell Williams | Phosphorescent | The Magnificent Six | The Neighbourhood
- Characters Electro | Green Goblin | Spider-Man
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: CD
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction
- Studios: Columbia Records | SONY Music
- Original Release Date: April 24, 2014
- Product Release Date: April 22, 2014
- Rating: PG-13
In the Marc Webb-directed Amazing Spider-Man 2, New York is put under siege by Oscorp, leaving it up to Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) to save the city he swore to protect, as well as his loved ones.
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 soundtrack features Kendrick Lamar, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Composer Hans Zimmer, Matthew Houck, Junkie XL, Jesse James Rutherford, Nick Glennie-Smith, Ann Marie Simpson, and Alicia Keys.
Playlists
- I'm Electro by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- There He Is by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- I'm Spider-Man by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- My Enemy by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- Ground Rules by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- Look At Me by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- You Need Me by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- So Much Anger by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- I Need To Know by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- Sum Total by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- I Chose You by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- We're Best Friends by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- Still Crazy by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- You're That Spider Guy by: Hans Zimmer | The Magnificent Six
- It's On Again by: Alicia Keys | Kendrick Lamar
- Song For Zula by: Phosphorescent
- That's My Man by: LIZ
- Here by: Pharrell Williams
- Honest by: The Neighbourhood
- Electro Remix by: Alvin Risk | Hans Zimmer
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
