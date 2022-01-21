The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album CD Edition

View larger $9.49

$8.47 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock CD

SKU: 220121-98879-1

UPC: 888430481824

Part No: CD0481824

Weight: 0.3 lbs

Condition: New



In the Marc Webb-directed Amazing Spider-Man 2, New York is put under siege by Oscorp, leaving it up to Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) to save the city he swore to protect, as well as his loved ones.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 soundtrack features Kendrick Lamar, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Composer Hans Zimmer, Matthew Houck, Junkie XL, Jesse James Rutherford, Nick Glennie-Smith, Ann Marie Simpson, and Alicia Keys.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items