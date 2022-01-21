Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition

View larger $20.05

This album probably contains one of Meat Loaf’s most interesting collection of songs. The pairing of the epic rocker Meat Loaf with German producer Frank Farian, turned out into a good ride to obscure-pop-heaven. The production is tight as hell, even more synth-laden with a fully 80’s sound. The album has become somewhat of a favorite for fans, with the epic ballad Standing On The Outside and the duet Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercenaries, featuring English singer John Parr, may be seen as a couple of Meat Loaf’s best songs ever. Stand out rock tracks like Masculine, Blind Before I Stop and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hero makes Meat Loaf sounding as good as ever.

Playlists

Execution Day

Rock 'N' Roll Mercenaries

Getting Away With The Murder

One More Kiss (Night Of The Soft Parade)

Blind Before I Stop

Burning Down

Standing On The Outside

Masculine

Man And A Woman

Special Girl

Rock 'N' Roll Hero

