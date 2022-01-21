Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition

Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition
View larger
Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition
Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition
$20.05
$17.90
See Options

1 in stock
CD
SKU: 220122-98882-1
UPC: 8718627232583
Part No: CD7232583
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New

This album probably contains one of Meat Loaf’s most interesting collection of songs. The pairing of the epic rocker Meat Loaf with German producer Frank Farian, turned out into a good ride to obscure-pop-heaven. The production is tight as hell, even more synth-laden with a fully 80’s sound. The album has become somewhat of a favorite for fans, with the epic ballad Standing On The Outside and the duet Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercenaries, featuring English singer John Parr, may be seen as a couple of Meat Loaf’s best songs ever. Stand out rock tracks like Masculine, Blind Before I Stop and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hero makes Meat Loaf sounding as good as ever.

Playlists

  • Execution Day
  • Rock 'N' Roll Mercenaries
  • Getting Away With The Murder
  • One More Kiss (Night Of The Soft Parade)
  • Blind Before I Stop
  • Burning Down
  • Standing On The Outside
  • Masculine
  • Man And A Woman
  • Special Girl
  • Rock 'N' Roll Hero

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
Explore More...

Related Items

The Smiths in Paris 1984 23×33 inch Music Poster
Beastie Boys Swiss Cheese CD Limited Edition (2019)
Vibe Magazine (April 1995) Tupac Shakur Jailhouse Interview [T74]
SEALED Get Folked Live at Charlotte’s Web Vinyl Edition Folk Music Compilation [J38]
Sugarhill Gang Self Titled Full Album Original Vinyl Edition (1979)
VIBE Magazine (November 1995) Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Coolio, Babyface [8840]
Michael Jackson Platinum Edition Collector’s Vault: A Tribute to the King of Pop (Aug 2009)
Pure Prairie League Stereo Vinyl LSP-4650, Norman Rockwell Cover Art [E42]
Foreigner Agent Provocateur Album Vinyl Edition (1984)
Vibe Magazine (August 1997) Erykah Badu Cover, Boot Camp Clik [R01]
CDSKU: 220122-98882-1
UPC: 8718627232583
Part No: CD7232583
Weight: 0.4 lbs
Condition: New