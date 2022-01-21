Meat Loaf Album Blind Before I Stop CD Music Edition

- Artists Meat Loaf
This album probably contains one of Meat Loaf’s most interesting collection of songs. The pairing of the epic rocker Meat Loaf with German producer Frank Farian, turned out into a good ride to obscure-pop-heaven. The production is tight as hell, even more synth-laden with a fully 80’s sound. The album has become somewhat of a favorite for fans, with the epic ballad Standing On The Outside and the duet Rock ‘n’ Roll Mercenaries, featuring English singer John Parr, may be seen as a couple of Meat Loaf’s best songs ever. Stand out rock tracks like Masculine, Blind Before I Stop and Rock ‘n’ Roll Hero makes Meat Loaf sounding as good as ever.
Playlists
- Execution Day
- Rock 'N' Roll Mercenaries
- Getting Away With The Murder
- One More Kiss (Night Of The Soft Parade)
- Blind Before I Stop
- Burning Down
- Standing On The Outside
- Masculine
- Man And A Woman
- Special Girl
- Rock 'N' Roll Hero
