Free Comic Book Day – Doctor Solar: Man of the Atom, Magnus: Robot Fighter (May 2010) [S80]

Free Comic Book Day – Doctor Solar: Man of the Atom, Magnus: Robot Fighter (May 2010) [S80]
$3.99
$2.90
1 in stock
comic
SKU: 210502-86851-1
Weight: 0.08 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Free Comic Book Day Edition – Doctor Solar: Man of the Atom, Magnus: Robot Fighter (May 2010).

Item has minor wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

