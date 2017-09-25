The Art of John Harris: Beyond the Horizon

$34.95
$26.95
UPC: 9781781168424
ISBN-13: 9781781168424
Weight: 3.11 lbs
Condition: New
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Adventure | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Titan
Item Release Date: May 27, 2014
World-renowned visionary artist John Harris’ unique concept paintings capture the Universe on a massive scale, featuring everything from epic landscapes and towering cities to out-of-this-world science fiction vistas.
This collection focuses on his wide variety of futuristic art, as well as his striking covers for a variety of esteemed SF authors, including Arthur C Clarke, John Scalzi, Ben Bova, Hal Clement, Jack McDevitt, Frederik Pohl, Orson Scott Card’s Enders books and many more.
John Harris is a British painter and illustrator, best known for working in the science fiction genre. His extraordinary paintings have been used on book covers for many science fiction authors, including Isaac Asimov, Frederik Pohl, Ben Bova, Orson Scott Card and Jack Vance.
- Pages: 160
- Language: English
