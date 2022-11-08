Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]

The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]
View larger
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]
$10.97
From: $9.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 221108-103923
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1
SKU: 221108-103923
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]

The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963). The theater marquee features a double feature of the Boris Karloff film Corridors of Blood (1958) directed by Robert Day and Werewolf in a Girls’ Dormitory (1961) directed by Paolo Heusch and starring Barbara Lass, Carl Schell, and Curt Lowens.

Explore More...

Related Items

Dark Horse Frank Miller’s Sin City Marv Vinyl Figure Eric So
George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead 24 x 36 Inch Green Letter Movie Poster
Cutter’s Way Original MGM Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed by Jack Nitzsche
Carrie 40th Anniversary Collector’s Edition Blu-ray
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin – Bloody Anthology
The Phantom of the Opera – Lon Chaney (1925) 24 X 36 inch Movie Poster
The Big Lebowski – One Sheet 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
Charlie’s Angels Volume 1 (2019)
Jethro Tull Tanglewood Lenox MA July 7 Bob Masse 15×23 inch Music Concert Poster
Nevil Shute’s No Highway – Paperback Edition [Complete and Unabridged, 1951]
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2SKU: 221108-103923
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr1SKU: 221108-103923
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.