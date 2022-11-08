The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963) Boris Karloff Corridors of Blood Marquee [221010-21]

- Filmography: Corridors of Blood | Werewolf in a Girls' Dormitory
- Subject: Boris Karloff | The State Theatre
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Throwback Space
- Genres: Crime | Horror | Mystery
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
The State Theatre Downtown Los Angeles (1963). The theater marquee features a double feature of the Boris Karloff film Corridors of Blood (1958) directed by Robert Day and Werewolf in a Girls’ Dormitory (1961) directed by Paolo Heusch and starring Barbara Lass, Carl Schell, and Curt Lowens.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Boris Karloff
- Shows / Movies: Corridors of Blood | Werewolf in a Girls' Dormitory
- Genres: Crime | Horror | Mystery
- Facilities: The State Theatre
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints