Just Desserts: The Making of Creepshow Special Edition Blu-ray

Original U.S. Release: October 22, 2007

Item Release Date: July 12, 2016

Rating: NR

In 1982, Author Stephen King, and Director George A. Romero collaborated on a feature-film tribute to the controversial EC comics of the 1950s. Told through five jolting tales of terror, CREEPSHOW has become a celebrated horror classic over the past three decades. With an all-star cast, and featuring groundbreaking special effects by genre legend Tom Savini, CREEPSHOW stands as a horrific and hilarious tribute to the stories that helped influence (and corrupt) a generation of writers and filmmakers. Now the tales behind the creation of this chilling masterpiece can finally be told!

Featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, JUST DESSERTS: THE MAKING OF “CREEPSHOW” also contains over a dozen interviews, including George A. Romero, Tom Savini, Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins and many others. These are the terrifying stories behind the film that promised you. . . “The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have…BEING SCARED!”

Special Features

Audio Commentary with Director & Editor Michael Felsher

Audio Commentary featuring interviews with Actor John Amplas, Property Master Bruce Alan Miller, and Make-Up Effects Assistant Darryl Ferrucci

Creepshow Days – An interview with Director of Photography Director Michael Gornick

Extended Interview Segments with George A. Romero, Tom Savini, and Bernie Wrightson

Behind The Screams – A compilation of on-set video footage from Tom Savini

Horror’s Hallowed Grounds with Sean Clark

Scream Greats Volume One: Tom Savini, Master of Horror Effects with Optional Audio Commentary with Tom Savini

Vintage 1982 Evening Magazine Segment shot on the set of the film, featuring rare cast & crew interviews

Behind-The-Scenes of CREEPSHOW Photo Gallery

Runtime: 90 minutes

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Ed Harris | George A. Romero | Tom Atkins | Tom Savini

Directors: Michael Felsher

