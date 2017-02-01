Twitter
Just Desserts: The Making of Creepshow Special Edition Blu-ray

$24.95

$14.99


3 in stock


Blu-raySKU: 170202-62709-1
UPC: 654930318799
Part No: SFD0164
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Type | Movies & TV
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Documentary | Horror
Studio: Synapse
Original U.S. Release: October 22, 2007
Item Release Date: July 12, 2016
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

In 1982, Author Stephen King, and Director George A. Romero collaborated on a feature-film tribute to the controversial EC comics of the 1950s. Told through five jolting tales of terror, CREEPSHOW has become a celebrated horror classic over the past three decades. With an all-star cast, and featuring groundbreaking special effects by genre legend Tom Savini, CREEPSHOW stands as a horrific and hilarious tribute to the stories that helped influence (and corrupt) a generation of writers and filmmakers. Now the tales behind the creation of this chilling masterpiece can finally be told!

Featuring rare behind-the-scenes footage and photographs, JUST DESSERTS: THE MAKING OF “CREEPSHOW” also contains over a dozen interviews, including George A. Romero, Tom Savini, Adrienne Barbeau, Tom Atkins and many others. These are the terrifying stories behind the film that promised you. . . “The Most Fun You’ll Ever Have…BEING SCARED!”

Special Features

  • Audio Commentary with Director & Editor Michael Felsher
  • Audio Commentary featuring interviews with Actor John Amplas, Property Master Bruce Alan Miller, and Make-Up Effects Assistant Darryl Ferrucci
  • Creepshow Days – An interview with Director of Photography Director Michael Gornick
  • Extended Interview Segments with George A. Romero, Tom Savini, and Bernie Wrightson
  • Behind The Screams – A compilation of on-set video footage from Tom Savini
  • Horror’s Hallowed Grounds with Sean Clark
  • Scream Greats Volume One: Tom Savini, Master of Horror Effects with Optional Audio Commentary with Tom Savini
  • Vintage 1982 Evening Magazine Segment shot on the set of the film, featuring rare cast & crew interviews
  • Behind-The-Scenes of CREEPSHOW Photo Gallery

Specifications

  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1, Widescreen 1080p
  • Language: English
  • Region: All Regions
  • Runtime: 90 minutes

Cast: Adrienne Barbeau | Ed Harris | George A. Romero | Tom Atkins | Tom Savini
Directors: Michael Felsher

Blu-ray | Cult Flavor | Documentary | Horror | Movies & TV | Synapse | Throwback Space

