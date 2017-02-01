View larger $29.95 $18.99 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Original U.S. Release: January 19, 1973

Item Release Date: March 22, 2016

Rating: R

Details

Before her iconic turn in Coffy, Pam Grier starred alongside Margaret Markov in a grindhouse spin on Stanley Kramer’s The Defiant Ones, fusing the Women in Prison film with the emerging Blaxploitation movement for a riotous romp of bullets, babes and blood! Lee (Grier), a tough prostitute and Karen (Markov), a revolutionary, are admitted to a tough women’s prison where almost immediately (after some playful showering that prefigures Porky’s) they clash. Packed off to a maximum security prison, their transport is ambushed by Karen’s guerrilla friends and the two escape into the Filipino jungle. Chained together and with differing escape plans their clash intensifies as Lee wants to retrieve a stash of stolen cash to get her off the island and Karen wants to re-join her revolutionary group. Escape isn’t easy as they come up against a series of obstacles including a corrupt cop, a bounty hunter, a sadistic Drug Lord and guerrillas who threaten to turn everything upside down. Chock full of girl fights, gun battles, nudity and humour, Black Mama White Mama, which was also known as Women in Chains and Hot, Hard and Mean, lives up to all its titles as well as featuring a brilliant Sid Haig (Spider Baby, House of 1000 Corpses) as a cowboy bounty hunter and Lynn Borden (Frogs, Dirty Mary Crazy Larry) as a lesbian guard from a script co-written by Jonathan Demme (Caged Heat) and a score sampled by Quentin Tarantino for Kill Bill.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original mono audio (uncompressed PCM on the Blu-ray)

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Commentary by filmmaker Andrew Leavold, director of The Search for Weng Weng

White Mama - An interview with star Margaret Markov

Sid's Filipino Adventure - An interview with star Sid Haig

The Mad Director of Blood Island - A previously unseen archive interview with director Eddie Romero

Trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sean Phillips

Specifications

Runtime: 87 minutes

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: Mono

Subtitles: English SDH

Language: English

Region: A,B (Blu-ray), 1 (DVD)

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Eddie Garcia | Laurie Burton | Lotis Key | Lynn Borden | Margaret Markov | Pam Grier | Sid Haig | Vic Diaz | Zaldy Zshornack

Directors: Eddie Romero

