The Last Starfighter Special Edition Blu-ray with Slipcover

Original U.S. Release: July 13, 1984

Item Release Date: October 27, 2020

Rating: PG

Details

THE ADVENTURE OF A LIFETIME IS ABOUT TO BEGIN!

Greetings Starfighter! You have been recruited by Arrow Video to experience the 1984 sci-fi classic as you’ve never experienced it before! Directed by Nick Castle, the man behind the Michael Myers mask in the original Halloween, The Last Starfighter tells the story Alex Rogan (Lance Guest), an arcade game whizz-kid whose wildest dreams comes true when he finds himself enlisted to fight in an interstellar war.

Now newly restored from a 4K scan of the original negative and featuring a 4.1 mix originally created for the film’s 70mm release – never included on previous home video formats – The Last Starfighter arrives loaded with brand new and archival bonus features. Strap yourself in: the Blu-ray adventure of a lifetime is about to begin!

Special Features

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original 35mm camera negative

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation

Brand new audio commentary with star Lance Guest and his son Jackson Guest

Brand new audio commentary with Mike White of The Projection Booth podcast

Archival audio commentary with director Nick Castle and production designer Ron Cobb

Maggie’s Memories: Revisiting The Last Starfighter – a new interview with actress Catherine Mary Stewart

Into the Starscape: Composing The Last Starfighter – a new interview with composer Craig Safan

Incredible Odds: Writing The Last Starfighter – a new interview with screenwriter Jonathan Betuel

Interstellar Hit-Beast: Creating the Special Effects – a new interview with special effects supervisor Kevin Pike

Excalibur Test: Inside Digital Productions – a new interview with sci-fi author Greg Bear on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter

Greetings Starfighter! Inside the Arcade Game – an interview with arcade game collector Estil Vance on reconstructing the Starfighter game

Heroes of the Screen – archival featurette

Crossing the Frontier: Making The Last Starfighter – archival 4-part documentary

Image Galleries

Theatrical and Teaser Trailers

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Matt Ferguson

Limited Edition O-Card

Limited Edition Reversible Poster featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Collector’s booklet featuring new writing by Amanda Reyes and sci-fi author Greg Bear’s never-before-published Omni magazine article on Digital Productions, the company responsible for the CGI in The Last Starfighter

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Region: A

Runtime: 101 min

Audio: Uncompressed 2.0 stereo, 5.1 DTS-HD MA and 4.1

Language: English

Subtitles: English

Cast: Al Berry | Barbara Bosson | Catherine Mary Stewart | Charlene Nelson | Chris Hebert | Dan Mason | Dan O'Herlihy | George McDaniel | John O'Leary | Kay E. Kuter | Lance Guest | Norman Snow | Robert Preston | Robert Starr | Scott Dunlop | Vernon Washington

Directors: Nick Castle

Project Name: The Last Starfighter

