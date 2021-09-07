Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]

- Cast: Jeanne Crain | Sterling Hayden
This photo features a 1951 dramatic view of the Tudor Theatre, which was situated under the El train on 3rd Avenue in New York City, between East 41st and East 42nd Street, at 650 3rd Avenue. The cinema was previously run under the name Tuxedo Theatre. The movies playing at the cinema include The Model and the Marriage Broker starring Jeanne Crain and Journey into Light starring Sterling Hayden.
Specifications
- Size: 11 x 8.5 / 19 x 13 in
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
