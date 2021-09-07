Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]

Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]
View larger
$11.17
From: $9.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2
SKU: 210907-88684-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 210907-88684-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]

This photo features a 1951 dramatic view of the Tudor Theatre, which was situated under the El train on 3rd Avenue in New York City, between East 41st and East 42nd Street, at 650 3rd Avenue. The cinema was previously run under the name Tuxedo Theatre. The movies playing at the cinema include The Model and the Marriage Broker starring Jeanne Crain and Journey into Light starring Sterling Hayden.

Specifications

  • Size: 11 x 8.5 / 19 x 13 in
  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
Explore More...

Related Items

The Twilight Saga: New Moon Edward Cullen 7 inch Action Figure
Funko Archie Comics Jughead Wacky Wobbler (2002) [026]
Jason Bourne Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Album – Music by John Powell and David Buckley
Tenjho Tenge: Masataka Takayanagi Original 15 x 20 inch Anime Movie Poster [I95]
Beetlejuice Snake Mask by Kenner No. 30180 (1990)
The Golden Age of Television Hardcover Edition (1988) [193166]
Chariots of Fire Music From the Original Soundtrack by Vangelis – Original 1981 Vinyl Release
Trading Places DVD Eddie Murphy Dan Aykroyd Comedy Classic
Meskada Movie Poster Signed by Kellan Lutz (2010)
Urodzeni W Warszawie by Wladyslaw B Pawlak
Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr2SKU: 210907-88684-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
Third Avenue El and The Tudor Theatre Photo [210904-4]
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2SKU: 210907-88684-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New