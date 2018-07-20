Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster

New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
View larger

$18.99

From: $9.49


10 in stock
BS-A
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster

1 in stock
BS-B
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster

1 in stock
BS-C
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster


BS-ASKU: 180720-74169-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: NM Near Mint - This item is used, but in mint to near mint condition. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
BS-BSKU: 180720-74169-2
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
BS-CSKU: 180720-74169-3
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster
New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster

View All: Batman  items
Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Studio: DC Entertainment | USPS
Item Release Date: October 9, 2014
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

United States Postal Service Promotional Poster for the Limited Edition release of Batman Postage Stamps. The stamps celebrated the 75th Anniversary of The Dark Knight character. The posters were given to New York Comic-Con attendees during the 2014 event.

Poster printed on heavyweight paper stock and features a bat-shaped mailbox on top with photos of the stamps at the bottom. The poster has a matte finish with spot varnish on the stamp images.

Condition

  • BS-A: Near mint with a few minor creases
  • BS-B: Very fine with a few minor creases and a large fold at the top right corner
  • BS-C: Very good with a few minor creases and a small tear at the top right corner

Specifications

  • Size: 18x24


Characters: Batman

Related Items

Preacher 36 x 24 Inch Character Group Shot Television Series Poster
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
Deadpool Original Soundtrack Album 2-LP, 180 gram Red/Black Starburst Vinyl
The Warriors – Mob Scene 36 x 24 Inch Painted Horizontal Movie Poster
Atari Asteroids Ship Blast Body Pillow
Ray 2-Disc DVD Edition with Embossed Slipcover
Alien Spaceship Stretched Canvas Print
Ray Harryhausen: Special Effects Titan Special Edition
Blood Feast Special Edition Blu-ray + DVD
Dragonball Z 36 x 24 Inch Character Poster

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Crime | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Memorabilia | Posters - Original | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers | USPS

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *