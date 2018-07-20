New York Comic Con (NYCC) October 9, 2014 Batman Stamps US Postal Service 18 x 24 inch Stamp Issue Promotional Poster

$18.99
Item Release Date: October 9, 2014
United States Postal Service Promotional Poster for the Limited Edition release of Batman Postage Stamps. The stamps celebrated the 75th Anniversary of The Dark Knight character. The posters were given to New York Comic-Con attendees during the 2014 event.
Poster printed on heavyweight paper stock and features a bat-shaped mailbox on top with photos of the stamps at the bottom. The poster has a matte finish with spot varnish on the stamp images.
- BS-A: Near mint with a few minor creases
- BS-B: Very fine with a few minor creases and a large fold at the top right corner
- BS-C: Very good with a few minor creases and a small tear at the top right corner
- Size: 18x24
