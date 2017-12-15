Star Wars: The Last Jedi Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$13.98
Details
In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.
Playlists
- Main Title and Escape by: John Williams
7:25
- Ahch-To Island by: John Williams
4:22
- Revisiting Snoke by: John Williams
3:28
- The Supremacy by: John Williams
4:00
- Fun With Finn and Rose by: John Williams
2:33
- Old Friends by: John Williams
4:28
- The Rebellion Is Reborn by: John Williams
3:59
- Lesson One by: John Williams
2:09
- Canto Bight by: John Williams
2:37
- Who Are You? by: John Williams
3:04
- The Fathiers by: John Williams
2:42
- The Cave by: John Williams
2:59
- The Sacred Jedi Texts by: John Williams
3:32
- A New Alliance by: John Williams
3:13
- "Chrome Dome" by: John Williams
2:01
- The Battle of Crait by: John Williams
6:47
- The Spark by: John Williams
3:35
- The Last Jedi by: John Williams
3:03
- Peace and Purpose by: John Williams
3:06
- Finale by: John Williams
8:28
Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Billie Lourd | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Mark Hamill | Tom Hardy
Directors: Rian Johnson
Composers: John Williams
Project Name: Star Wars: The Last Jedi
