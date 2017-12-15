Twitter
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
$13.98

$12.90


7 in stock


Condition: New

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Sequels | Thrillers
Studio: Lucasfilm | Walt Disney Records
Original U.S. Release: December 15, 2017
Rating: PG-13
In Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the Skywalker saga continues as the heroes of The Force Awakens join the galactic legends in an epic adventure that unlocks age-old mysteries of the Force and shocking revelations of the past.

Cast: Adam Driver | Andy Serkis | Billie Lourd | Carrie Fisher | Daisy Ridley | Domhnall Gleeson | Gwendoline Christie | John Boyega | Joseph Gordon-Levitt | Mark Hamill | Tom Hardy
Directors: Rian Johnson
Composers: John Williams
Project Name: Star Wars: The Last Jedi

