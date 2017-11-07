Twitter
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording

The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording
The Man Who Fell To Earth 2 CD Original Soundtrack Recording

$19.98

$16.98


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171106-68218-1
UPC: 602547990303
Part No: B0025718-02
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Cult Cinema | Drama | Mystery | Science Fiction
Studio: Universal
Original U.S. Release: May 28, 1976
Item Release Date: September 23, 2016
Rating: R
Details

This is the first release of the soundtrack to David Bowie’s 1976 cult film The Man Who Fell To Earth which is presented as a 2-CD set. The film itself reached cult status due to Bowie’s outstanding performance, and confirmed the film’s director Nic Roeg, and book’s author Walter Tevis, as champions of their respective fields. The music, highly celebrated but until now unavailable as a body of work, can now finally be acknowledged in its own light. The 2CD format will be released in September, earlier than the vinyl & boxset formats to coincide with the UK cinema re-release, also planned to be released in the US and Germany.

PLEASE NOTE: There are a few hairline cracks in the jewel case of the item. Otherwise, this item is new and still in its original, unopened packaging.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Bernie Casey | Buck Henry | Candy Clark | David Bowie | Hilary Holland | Jackson D. Kane | Linda Hutton | Rick Riccardo | Rip Torn | Tony Mascia
Directors: Nicolas Roeg

