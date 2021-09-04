The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub, New York City 1951 Photo [210904-1]

View larger $16.77

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City, Circa 1951

The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City – also known as The LQ – originally opened in 1942 and featured the biggest musical acts from that era. Television personality Barbara Walters father Lou Walters, opened the nightclub at 1580 Broadway on the corner of 47th Street in Times Square. In its early years, the Latin Quarter featured big-name acts including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Patti Page, the Carter Family, Sophie Tucker, Mae West, Diahann Carroll, Milton Berle, the Andrews Sisters, Frankie Laine and Ted Lewis.

Throughout the 1960’s and 70’s, The LQ was also operated under other names such as: Cine Lido, during which time the club began screening pornography; 22 Steps, where it was used as a live performance Broadway theater; and the Princess Theatre, which also specialized in live performances. After 1985, the original location reopened as a nightclub, returning to the Latin Quarter moniker and this time focusing on hip hop music. In the late 1980’s, the club was again renamed as the Penguin Club and became infamous for shootings, stabbings and fights.

The original building was torn down in 1989 and replaced by a 22-story Ramada Renaissance Hotel. The club opened yet again however, this time on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, at 2551 Broadway at 96th Street.

In 2003 Latin Quarter found a third home for a short time, at 511 Lexington Avenue, on the corner of 48th Street, inside the Radisson Lexington Hotel.

This extremely rare photo of the original Latin Quarter Nightclub was taken in 1951 at its original location, 1580 Broadway.

