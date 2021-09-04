The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub, New York City 1951 Photo [210904-1]

- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Cinematic Autos | Hit Pictures
- Genres: Music Videos | Mystery
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible from one collector to another with no rights given or implied. In most cases, we either own the copyright to an image or own the original source negative. We also print public domain images and use a variety of sources for them, never knowingly listing infringing material. It is our belief that those items are in the public domain and do not infringe anyone's copyright. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item immediately.
The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City, Circa 1951
The Famous Latin Quarter Nightclub in New York City – also known as The LQ – originally opened in 1942 and featured the biggest musical acts from that era. Television personality Barbara Walters father Lou Walters, opened the nightclub at 1580 Broadway on the corner of 47th Street in Times Square. In its early years, the Latin Quarter featured big-name acts including Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, Patti Page, the Carter Family, Sophie Tucker, Mae West, Diahann Carroll, Milton Berle, the Andrews Sisters, Frankie Laine and Ted Lewis.
Throughout the 1960’s and 70’s, The LQ was also operated under other names such as: Cine Lido, during which time the club began screening pornography; 22 Steps, where it was used as a live performance Broadway theater; and the Princess Theatre, which also specialized in live performances. After 1985, the original location reopened as a nightclub, returning to the Latin Quarter moniker and this time focusing on hip hop music. In the late 1980’s, the club was again renamed as the Penguin Club and became infamous for shootings, stabbings and fights.
The original building was torn down in 1989 and replaced by a 22-story Ramada Renaissance Hotel. The club opened yet again however, this time on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, at 2551 Broadway at 96th Street.
In 2003 Latin Quarter found a third home for a short time, at 511 Lexington Avenue, on the corner of 48th Street, inside the Radisson Lexington Hotel.
This extremely rare photo of the original Latin Quarter Nightclub was taken in 1951 at its original location, 1580 Broadway.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Genres: Music Videos | Mystery
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Categories: Transportation > Auto | Cityscape > City Views | Entertainment > Music | Cityscape > Street