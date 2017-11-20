Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Avengers: Age of Ultron 22 x 34 Inch Teaser Movie Poster

Avengers: Age of Ultron 22 x 34 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
View larger

$12.99

$8.99


1 in stock


PosterSKU: 171120-67349-1
Part No: RP13923
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Black Widow | Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man | Thor  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sequels | Teen Films | Thrillers
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 1, 2015
Rating: PG-13
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Joss Whedon returns to helm Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel Studios’ sequel to their 2012 blockbuster hit. In the new film, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) attempt to jump-start a dormant peacekeeping program called Ultron. Things don’t go as planned and it’s up to Earth’s mightiest heroes to stop the now-villainous Ultron (James Spader) from enacting his terrible plan of destruction.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x34 in

Cast: Anthony Mackie | Chris Evans | Chris Hemsworth | Don Cheadle | James Spader | Jeremy Renner | Mark Ruffalo | Robert Downey Jr | Samuel L. Jackson | Scarlett Johansson
Directors: Joss Whedon
Project Name: Avengers: Age of Ultron
Characters: Black Widow | Captain America | Hulk | Iron Man | Thor

Related Items

Christine Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Score by John Carpenter and Alan Howarth
The People Under the Stairs Original Soundtrack Music Composed by Don Peake
Pray For Death Special Edition Blu-ray
Monopoly: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Edition
McFarlane’s Monsters Twisted Fairy Tales Gretel Action Figure (2005)
Original A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1985)
Jackass The Movie Widescreen Special Collector’s Edition DVD
Fargo 20th Anniversary Steelbook Edition Shout Factory – Joel and Ethan Coen
Ennio Morricone: Itinerary of a Genius 2-Disc Set – The Mission, Lolita, Once Upon a Time in the West + More
Don’t Go In The Woods

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Featured | Marvel Studios | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Science Fiction | Sequels | Teen Films | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Thrillers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *