The Incredibles: The Story of the Movie in Comics

The Incredibles: The Story of the Movie in Comics
Softcover BookSKU: 180504-72791-1
ISBN-10: 1772755494
ISBN-13: 9781772755497
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Graphic Novels | Softcover Books
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Buddy Films | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: Joe Books | Walt Disney
Original U.S. Release: November 5, 2004
Item Release Date: May 1, 2018
Rating: PG
Details

Known to the world as superheroes Mr. Incredible and Elastigirl, Bob Parr and his wife, Helen, were among the world’s greatest crime fighters, saving lives and battling evil on a daily basis. Fifteen years later, they have been forced to adopt civilian identities and retreat to the suburbs to live “normal” lives with their three kids, Violet, Dash, and Jack-Jack. Itching to get back into action, Bob gets his chance when a mysterious communication summons him to a remote island for a top-secret assignment.

Building up to the highly anticipated Disney/Pixar The Incredibles 2, fans can relive the action-packed Disney/Pixar The Incredibles in the graphic novel adaptation drawn by Disney/Pixar’s master artists.

Specifications

  • Size: 6.1 x 0.2 x 9 in
  • Pages: 56

Cast: Craig T. Nelson | Dominique Louis | Eli Fucile | Holly Hunter | Jason Lee | Jean Sincere | Lou Romano | Maeve Andrews | Samuel L. Jackson | Spencer Fox | Teddy Newton | Wallace Shawn
Directors: Brad Bird
Subject: The Incredibles

