Kingdom Hearts SONY PlayStation 2 Greatest Hits Disney Square Enix with Manual (2002) [SLUS 20370GH]

View larger $14.99 $11.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 201026-82649-1

UPC: 662248902012

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game

Studio: Square Enix

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Kingdom Hearts SONY PlayStation 2 Greatest Hits Disney Square Enix with Manual (2002). The item is in great condition with minor wear. Disc is not tested. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Square Enix | Video Games