DC Direct Superman/Batman: Darkseid – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2

DC Direct Superman/Batman: Darkseid – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
DC Direct Superman/Batman: Darkseid – Return of Supergirl Action Figure Series 2
$45.99

$35.99


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180113-69583-1
UPC: 761941253749
Weight: 2.10 lbs
Condition: New

View All: Darkseid  items
Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Studio: DC Entertainment


Details

This action figure is based on The Return of Supergirl storyline in DC Comics Superman/Batman Series, featuring the art work of Michael Turner. The powerful lord of Apokolips hopes to turn Supergirl into his most powerful agent, he twists her mind and then sends her to battle to kill Superman, the Man of Steel.

Please review photos. Item is new and has slight bends and corner dings.

Special Features

  • Includes display base
  • Multiple points of articulation
  • Figure is highly detailed and styled

Specifications

  • Size: 6.75 in


Characters: Darkseid
Artists: Michael Turner



Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Crime | DC Entertainment | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction | The Museum of Fantastic Art | Toys & Figures

