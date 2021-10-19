Phyllis Davis Publicity Photo [210906-0143]

- Subject Phyllis Davis
- Filmography Adam-12 | Beverly Hills Cop III | Beyond the Valley of the Dolls | Fantasy Island | Knight Rider | Love American Style | Magnum P.I. | Matt Houston | Police Woman | Sweet Sugar | Terminal Island | The Big Bounce | The Day of the Dolphin | The F.B.I. | The Love Boat | The Odd Couple | The Streets of San Francisco | The Wild Wild West | Today's F.B.I. | Train Ride to Hollywood | Under Siege 2: Dark Territory | Vega$
- Product Types: Photo Prints | Reprints
- Lines: Hit Pictures
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Television
- More: Phyllis Davis
- Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Gaming | Movies & TV | Music | Sports
- Visit our photo gallery HIT PICTURES: Aerial | Animal | Architectural | Black and White | Cityscape | Creativity | Entertainment | Event | Landscape | Photojournalism | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic | Sport | Transportation
- This photo print is created with a high-end Epson Stylus Pro 3880 using the highest quality UltraChrome K3 Archival Pigment Inks on Professional Photo Paper.
- Prints are made directly from a super-high resolution scan of the original source negative, unless otherwise noted in the listing description.
- Photo colors may vary slightly due to differences in monitors or device screens.
- Watermark will not appear on your photo.
- This item is sold as a collectible with no rights given or implied. We own the copyright to this image and own the original source negative. If you believe that this item is in violation of your owned copyright, we ask that you please contact us and submit your copyright for review. Once verified, we will remove the item.
Texas-born actress Phyllis Davis was known for her appearances in fan-favorite television shows such as The Streets of San Francisco and Vega$, as well as a few cult classic films, including Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Sweet Sugar and Terminal Island.
Specifications
- Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
- Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Phyllis Davis
- Shows / Movies: Adam-12 | Beverly Hills Cop III | Beyond the Valley of the Dolls | Fantasy Island | Knight Rider | Love American Style | Magnum P.I. | Matt Houston | Police Woman | Sweet Sugar | Terminal Island | The Big Bounce | The Day of the Dolphin | The F.B.I. | The Love Boat | The Odd Couple | The Streets of San Francisco | The Wild Wild West | Today's F.B.I. | Train Ride to Hollywood | Under Siege 2: Dark Territory | Vega$
- Genres: Action | Cult Cinema | Drama | Television
- Product Types: Hit Pictures > Photo Prints > Reprints
- Art/Photo Types: Black and White | Entertainment > Performer | Portrait | Sexy and Erotic