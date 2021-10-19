Phyllis Davis Publicity Photo [210906-0143]

View larger $13.41

Texas-born actress Phyllis Davis was known for her appearances in fan-favorite television shows such as The Streets of San Francisco and Vega$, as well as a few cult classic films, including Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Sweet Sugar and Terminal Island.

Specifications

Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper

Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in

