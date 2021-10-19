Share Page Support Us
Phyllis Davis Publicity Photo [210906-0143]

$13.41
From: $11.97
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr3
SKU: 211019-96569-1
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: New
1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 13x19 - Tr2
SKU: 211019-96569-2
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Texas-born actress Phyllis Davis was known for her appearances in fan-favorite television shows such as The Streets of San Francisco and Vega$, as well as a few cult classic films, including Beyond the Valley of the Dolls, Sweet Sugar and Terminal Island.

Specifications

  • Material: Semi-Gloss Photo Paper
  • Size: 8.5 x 11 / 13 x 19 in
