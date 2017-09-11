Streets of Fire: Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

$9.98
$7.95
UPC: 076732549223
Part No: MCAD-5492
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984
Item Release Date: May 25, 1987
Rating: PG
Details
Featured is the original soundtrack album for Streets of Fire – A Rock and Roll Fable. The film stars Michael Paré, Diane Lane and Rick Moranis. Iconic action filmmaker Walter Hill directed Streets of Fire from a script he co-wrote with Larry Gross.
Playlists
- Nowhere Fast by: Fire Inc
6:03
- Sorcerer by: Marilyn Martin
5:07
- Deeper And Deeper by: The Fixx
3:45
- Countdown To Love by: Greg Phillinganes
2:56
- One Bad Stud by: The Blasters
2:27
- Tonight Is What It Means To Be Young by: Fire Inc
6:54
- Never Be You by: Maria McKee
4:04
- I Can Dream About You by: Dan Hartman
4:09
- Hold That Snake by: Ry Cooder
2:37
- Blue Shadows by: The Blasters
3:17
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Amy Madigan | Bill Paxton | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Diane Lane | Lee Ving | Michael Paré | Richard Lawson | Rick Moranis | Rick Rossovich | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Walter Hill
