Streets of Fire: Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

CDSKU: 170815-67106-1
UPC: 076732549223
Part No: MCAD-5492
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Crime | Drama
Studio: MCA Records
Original U.S. Release: June 1, 1984
Item Release Date: May 25, 1987
Rating: PG
Featured is the original soundtrack album for Streets of Fire – A Rock and Roll Fable. The film stars Michael Paré, Diane Lane and Rick Moranis. Iconic action filmmaker Walter Hill directed Streets of Fire from a script he co-wrote with Larry Gross.

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Amy Madigan | Bill Paxton | Deborah Van Valkenburgh | Diane Lane | Lee Ving | Michael Paré | Richard Lawson | Rick Moranis | Rick Rossovich | Willem Dafoe
Directors: Walter Hill

