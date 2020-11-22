Share Page Support Us
The Amazing Spider-Man 2 AMC Exclusive 13×19 inch Movie Poster (2014) [D92]

View larger

$14.99

$10.70


9 in stock


PosterSKU: 201122-83214-1
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Andrew Garfield | Jamie Foxx | Sally Field  items
Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Original
Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Science Fiction | Sequels
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | Marvel Studios
Original U.S. Release: May 2, 2014
Rating: PG-13
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Events | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 Exclusive 13×19 inch Movie Poster (2014). These beautiful matte finish posters have spot varnish on the subject character. They were distributed exclusively at AMC Theater locations to promote the theatrical release of the film.

The item is in great shape with some bends. Item may vary slightly from photos since there are multiple copies.

Specifications

  • Size: 13x19 in

Cast: Andrew Garfield | B.J. Novak | Campbell Scott | Colm Feore | Dane DeHaan | Embeth Davidtz | Emma Stone | Felicity Jones | Jamie Foxx | Marton Csokas | Paul Giamatti | Sally Field
Directors: Marc Webb
Project Name: The Amazing Spider-Man 2

