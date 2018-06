Captain America: Civil War QMx Iron Man with Light-Up Base Q-Fig FX Diorama

Action Figure SKU: 180628-73980-1

UPC: 812095023389

Part No: QMX23389

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantastic Art

Genres: Action | Comic Based | Fantasy | Science Fiction

Studio: Marvel Studios | Quantum Mechanix

Original U.S. Release: May 6, 2016

Item Release Date: April 23, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Details

Clad in gleaming high-tech armor, billionaire industrialist and genius inventor Tony Stark takes off on his next mission as Iron Man. This member of the Avengers is genuinely devoted to making the world a better place. Iron Man’s plume of jet exhaust lights up (batteries included) with a fiery golden glow in this Q-Fig FX diorama. Special metallic paint gives his armor a brilliant sheen. This version of the superhero is featured in the Marvel movie Captain America: Civil War. Iron Man is just one in our series of Marvel Q-Figs, so be sure to check out the rest of our amazing superheroes and villains!

Captain America: Civil War stars Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson / Falcon, Don Cheadle as Lieutenant James Rhodes / War Machine, Jeremy Renner as Clint Barton / Hawkeye, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa / Black Panther, Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang / Ant-Man, Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter (as Emily Vancamp), Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, Daniel Brühl as Zemo, Frank Grillo as Brock Rumlow / Crossbones, William Hurt as Secretary of State Thaddeus Ross, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Marisa Tomei as May Parker, John Kani as King T’Chaka, John Slattery as Howard Stark, Hope Davis as Maria Stark, Alfre Woodard as Miriam, Michael A. Cook and Laughton Parchment.

Special Features

Officially Licensed Product

Iron Man's plume of jet exhaust lights up (batteries included) with a fiery golden glow

Three LR44 alkaline button cell batteries included

Specifications

Size: 5.625 inches including base

Material: PVC

Cast: Alfre Woodard | Anthony Mackie | Chadwick Boseman | Chris Evans | Daniel Bruhl | Don Cheadle | Elizabeth Olsen | Emily VanCamp | Frank Grillo | Hope Davis | Jeremy Renner | John Kani | John Slattery | Laughton Parchment | Marisa Tomei | Martin Freeman | Michael A. Cook | Paul Bettany | Paul Rudd | Robert Downey Jr | Scarlett Johansson | Sebastian Stan | Tom Holland | William Hurt

Directors: Anthony Russo | Joe Russo

Project Name: Captain America: Civil War

Characters: Iron Man

