Banjo Kazooie, Super Smash Bros, and Pokemon Stadium Nintendo N64 Games Set [375]

View larger $87.99 $65.99 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





game SKU: 200616-81069-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Games | Video Games

Genres: Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Science Fiction

Studio: Nintendo

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Banjo Kazooie, Super Smash Bros, and Pokemon Stadium Nintendo N64 Games Set. This set includes the game cartridges only. The items are in very good condition with slight wear on the outside. Games have not been tested. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 3

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comedy | Comic Based | Fantasy | Game/Video Game | Nintendo | Science Fiction | Video Games