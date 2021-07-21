Sleepy Hollow Fox Television Series Comic Book Adaptation Photo Variant (Issue 1, 2014) [U17]

- Cast: Jessica Camacho | John Noble | Katia Winter | Lance Gross | Lyndie Greenwood | Nicole Beharie | Nikki Reed | Orlando Jones | Shannyn Sossamon | Tom Mison | Zach Appelman
- Project Name Sleepy Hollow
- Authors Marguerite Bennett | Noelle Stevenson
- Artists Jorge Coelho | Noelle Stevenson | Phil Noto
- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Television | History | Television
- Studios: Boom Entertainment | Twentieth Century Fox
- More: John Noble | Lance Gross | Lyndie Greenwood | Orlando Jones | Tom Mison
Sleepy Hollow Fox Television Series Comic Book Adaptation Photo Variant (Issue 1, 2014).
Item has wear and cover bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Jessica Camacho | John Noble | Jorge Coelho | Katia Winter | Lance Gross | Lyndie Greenwood | Marguerite Bennett | Nicole Beharie | Nikki Reed | Noelle Stevenson | Orlando Jones | Phil Noto | Shannyn Sossamon | Tom Mison | Zach Appelman
- Shows / Movies: Sleepy Hollow
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Crime | Cult Television | History | Television
- Studios / Manufacturers: Boom Entertainment | Twentieth Century Fox
- Product Types: Comics