The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack

UPC: 008811023225
Part No: MCAD-10232
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 1974
Item Release Date: April 2, 1991
Rating: R
Details
The Godfather: Part II tells the continuing saga of the Corleone crime family , beginning with the story of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) growing up in Sicily and in 1910s New York; and follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in the 1950s as he attempts to expand the family business into Las Vegas, Hollywood and Cuba.
Playlists
- Main Title/The Immigrant by: Nino Rota
3:28
- A New Carpet by: Nino Rota
2:01
- Kay by: Nino Rota
3:01
- Ev'ry Time I Look In Your Eyes/After The Party by: Carmine Coppola | Nino Rota
2:35
- Vito And Abbandando by: Nino Rota
2:38
- Senza Mama/Ciuri-Ciuri/Napule Ve Salute by: Livio Giorgi
2:36
- The Godfathers At Home by: Nino Rota
2:36
- Remember Vito Andolini by: Nino Rota
2:53
- Michael Comes Home by: Nino Rota
2:19
- Marcia Stilo Italiano by: Carmine Coppola
2:01
- Ninna Nanna A Michele by: Nino Palermo
2:23
- The Brothers Mourn by: Nino Rota
3:22
- Murder Of Don Fanucci by: Carmine Coppola | Festa March | Marcia Religioso
2:50
- End Title by: Nino Rota
3:53
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
- Runtime: 202
Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | Francesca De Sapio | John Cazale | Lee Strasberg | Michael V. Gazzo | Robert De Niro | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola
