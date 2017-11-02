The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack

View larger $10.99 $8.99 - Select Qty - 1 2

2 in stock





CD SKU: 171102-68090-1

UPC: 008811023225

Part No: MCAD-10232

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Music

Lines: Throwback Space

Formats: CD

Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers

Studio: MCA Records | Paramount Pictures

Original U.S. Release: December 20, 1974

Item Release Date: April 2, 1991

Rating: R

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Godfather: Part II tells the continuing saga of the Corleone crime family , beginning with the story of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) growing up in Sicily and in 1910s New York; and follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in the 1950s as he attempts to expand the family business into Las Vegas, Hollywood and Cuba.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Runtime: 202

Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | Francesca De Sapio | John Cazale | Lee Strasberg | Michael V. Gazzo | Robert De Niro | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire

Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

Related Items

Categories

CD | Crime | Drama | Featured | MCA Records | Music | Paramount Pictures | Thrillers | Throwback Space