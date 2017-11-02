Twitter
The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack

The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack
The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack
The Godfather: Part II Original Movie Soundtrack

$10.99

$8.99


2 in stock


CDSKU: 171102-68090-1
UPC: 008811023225
Part No: MCAD-10232
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Crime | Drama | Thrillers
Studio: MCA Records | Paramount Pictures
Original U.S. Release: December 20, 1974
Item Release Date: April 2, 1991
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Godfather: Part II tells the continuing saga of the Corleone crime family , beginning with the story of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) growing up in Sicily and in 1910s New York; and follows Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) in the 1950s as he attempts to expand the family business into Las Vegas, Hollywood and Cuba.

Playlists

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Runtime: 202

Cast: Al Pacino | Diane Keaton | Francesca De Sapio | John Cazale | Lee Strasberg | Michael V. Gazzo | Robert De Niro | Robert Duvall | Talia Shire
Directors: Francis Ford Coppola

