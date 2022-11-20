Heritage Singers – We’re Just People Pop (1981) Starglo S1044 Vinyl LP Record H74

- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Formats: Vinyl
Heritage Singers – We’re Just People Pop (1981) Starglo S1044 Vinyl LP Record. Heritage Singers are an American gospel group founded by Max Mace and his wife Lucy, with their two children Valerie Ann and Gregory James.
Item has cover wear, some vinyl wear. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Heritage Singers USA
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word | Music & Movie Formats > Vinyl
- Music Genres: Pop